Mesquite receives $3.4M to improve public transit during pandemic

During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council pre-meeting the council received an update and briefing on the city’s public transportation budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on July 17 that the city of Mesquite was awarded a federal grant of $3,442,401 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
Kimberly Garduno, senior management analyst, went over the details with council.
According to the FTA, Congress allocated $25 billion in order to support and sustain transit operations across the country.
“The amount of money includes 100 percent federal share, meaning cities and agencies do not have to provide a financial share or match,” Garduno said.
The North Central Texas Council of Government (NCTCOG) is the designated recipient for the DFW Metroplex and is tasked with allocating funding to area cities and agencies on behalf of FTA. Garduno stated that the funding Mesquite is receiving is called the Urbanized Area (UZA) Formula Funds.
NCTCOG is receiving $318,629,129, and Mesquite’s allocation is $3,442,401.
She noted that STAR Transit, which Mesquite subcontracts for public transportation, is a sub-recipient of NCTCOG and is receiving money through this as well.
Mesquite is currently utilizing three service models – Demand Response, which is a scheduled service; STARNow, which is an on-demand service; and COMPASS 201, which is an express route to DART.
The FY 2020 budget total was $1,323,675. That breakdown was $1,065,473 from federal/state subsidies, and $281,931 being the city portion.
Fiscal Year 2021’s budget total is $1,266,469, with $1,266,469 from federal/state subsidies and $0 for the city portion.
“The operating cost for fiscal (year) 2021 is a little bit lower than last year and the reason for that is STAR actually provided us a rebate for the reduction of the effects of COVID-19. This rebate was about $145,000 that they provided to the city,” said Garduno.
She added that STAR’s hourly service went down slightly as well.
“With this CARES funding, we anticipate our public transportation cost will be fully covered for the next three years,” said Garduno.
She said that when staff wrote the grant application they also included money for Mobility Management in the amount of $500,000.
“That Mobility Management will pay for a full-time transportation coordinator. That will not cost the city anything as well,” she said. “I think that’s important because that person can work full-time with our agencies, NCTCOG, STAR, TxDOT, and they can also analyze transit data to improve our service throughout the city.”
Garduno said the grant doesn’t cover service expansion and proposed that they use the TxDOT grant, which is an annual state grant (Urban Public Transportation). The FY 2021 amount is $142,455, which will be received by mid-September. This grant will fund to extend transit service hours.
According to the presentation, beginning Oct. 1 the expanded service model will extend Monday-Friday service for Demand Response and STARNow to 8 p.m. and add Saturday – 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.