U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today that the city of Mesquite was awarded a federal grant of $3,442,401 to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
FTA allocated $25 billion to recipients of urbanized area and rural area formula funds, with $22.7 billion to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion to rural areas. Funding is provided at a 100 percent federal share, with no local match required, and will be available to support capital, operating, and other expenses generally eligible under those programs to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, according to FTA’s website.
“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Mesquite.”
The grant will support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs in order to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
