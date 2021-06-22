The Mesquite City Council received updates on June 21 regarding the growth of the city over the first quarter of the year from the Economic Development Center.
Between January and March, the city has received over $9.2 million in sales tax – a $1.3 million increase from the previous year.
Additionally, the city issued 24 primary residential permits averaging at an estimated value of $308,000. The permits were issued for the Trailwind, Cloverleaf, Hagan Hill and Ridge Ranch neighborhoods.
Mayor Pro Tem Robert Miklos noted how new residential permits slowed from the fourth quarter of 2020 where the city saw 46 permits versus the 24 permits seen in the first quarter of 2021.
“Probably, a lot of it had to do with ‘snowmageddon,’” Kim Buttram, director of economic development, said. “That happened during February.”
The city also issued 171 permits for residential alterations, additions and remodeling valued at $2.8 million.
The city issued nine new primary building commercial permits with a $34 million estimated value and commercial remodeling permits valued at $2.8 million.
Through the first quarter, the downtown area saw development on Front Street Station, which was later completed in May. Additional property rehabilitation included the construction of Alejandro’s restaurant and renovating Heritage Plaza.
In other first quarter highlights, the Mesquite Rodeo has seen an increase in visitors, and the city implemented an electronic ticketing software where patrons can keep their tickets to events and concerts on their phone for better ease of access and quicker check-ins.
The Four Core Committees for Downtown adopted a two-year strategy to continue breathing more life into downtown and continue receiving national accreditation.
Downtown Development Manager Beverly Abell started a restaurant roundtable to help restaurants discuss best practices, design ideas, signage and marketing.
After the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau assisted local restaurants with their online presence and with marketing, restaurants have seen an overall increase in online traffic surpassing 20 million online views since the start of the year.
“We are really proud of the growth we are seeing,” Mayor Bruce Archer said. “Mesquite is definitely open for business.”
