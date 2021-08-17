Eric Gallt, Mesquite's manager of traffic engineering, presented a first draft of the neighborhood speed management program to the Mesquite City Council on Monday.
The purpose of the program is to provide solutions to traffic issues that negatively affect Mesquite neighborhoods. The city will work with residents to hear their concerns before conducting studies to quantify then remedy those pervasive issues. The program is to lower traffic speeds and traffic thereby mitigating car accidents in neighborhoods.
“Our number one priority is safer roadways,” Gallt said.
The process will involve residents initiating a study by contacting the city. The city manager’s office will determine whether a study will be completed based on the input of the resident and current crash data.
The study will determine if the issues like speed and cut-through traffic can be effectively addressed by traffic calming measures. The Traffic Engineering Division will make a preliminary site visit to assess if there is a real safety concern. Speed and traffic volume studies will also be conducted for a minimum of six days.
To be eligible for application, minimum traffic volume must be 500 vehicles per day with 85% of those vehicles driving five miles per hour over the speed limit. Additionally, the addressed roadway cannot be an arterial or collector, and the road must be a minimum of 750 feet in length.
There will be a neighborhood workshop to explore alternative ways to calm traffic including education programs, targeted enforcement or physical alterations like speed bumps, traffic circles or speed feedback signs. If a physical alteration is preferred, a neighborhood petition will be required from those living on the altered road.
The petition will be received and approved by the traffic and engineering manager, the director of public works, the chief of police, the fire chief, the assistant city manager and the city manager. Once approved, the traffic and engineering manager will need to secure funding and construct the preferred installation.
If the installation is no longer desired, residents can petition to have the installation removed.
The program will undergo further discussion in future meetings.
