During Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting three city employees were recognized as part of the city’s quarterly employee recognition program Real. Texas. Service. Champions.
This program celebrates employees that embody the hardworking, service-oriented qualities that are the ideal characteristics of every city employee. The employees demonstrate that they care by placing residents first, with a professional attitude, with the respect to understand their needs in a manner that embodies the ethics of the organization.
The three employees recognized Monday night are Michael Wallander, Sgt. John Alexander and Rachael Burks.
Wallander is an electrical and energy inspector in the Planning and Development Services Department. City staff said he has worked to become certified in various types of inspections including plumbing, property maintenance as well as electrical and energy. This allows him to fill in for other inspectors.
Alexander has been with the Mesquite Police Department for more than three decades. In that time he has won numerous awards including the Medal of Valor, DFW Officer of the Year, and American Legion Officer of the Year. He supervises six traffic division officers, oversees the department’s fleet of vehicles and serves as an investigator for hit and run cases. Alexander also helps plan traffic operations for the city’s largest events.
Burks is the athletics and aquatics supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department. She is responsible for operation of all the city’s youth and adult athletics, Westlake Sports Center and three aquatic facilities. She is also the city’s liaison to five athletic associations.
