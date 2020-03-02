On Feb. 17, four Mesquite city employees were honored with Real. Texas. Service. Champion awards during the City Council meeting. The Real. Texas. Service. Champions program celebrates employees who provide exemplary customer service and achieve accomplishments that merit special recognition.
The following employees were recognized: Employee Service Coordinator Kerry Graham, Electrical/Energy Inspector Michael Wallander, Police Sergeant J.W. Alexander and Athletics/Aquatics Recreation Supervisor Rachael Burks.
Graham was not able to attend the presentation during the Feb. 17 city council meeting.
According to city staff, as the employee services coordinator in the Human Resources Department, Graham is essential to coordinating payroll and compensation operations for the city. During her 21-year career, her institutional knowledge of the city and its operations has become an invaluable asset.
She helps the Human Resources Department maintain compliance and efficiencies in her vital role within the city. Graham is the ultimate team player and makes those around her better. She is a wonderful resource for all employees and the organization, city staff stated.
Visit cityofmesquite.com/ServiceChampions for information on the employees honored and their service to the community.
