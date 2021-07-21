The city of Mesquite released its proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
This budget is expected to raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $5.3 million (8.57%). Of that amount, $1.4 million is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
“In our change from our amended fiscal year 2021 figures to our fiscal year 2022 projections, we are looking at a $3 million increase in the general fund,” Director of Finance Cindy Smith said at the budget workshop.
The projected voter-approved tax rate for fiscal year 2022 is 66.7 cents per $100.
"I expect that to change, and we'll know more next week," Smith said.
The city proposed increased funding for key areas reflected in the budget priorities resident survey including street maintenance, first responders and animal services. The city also proposed increased funding for water and sewer services, parks spending and drainage utility district operations.
Under the current proposal, police funding will see a net increase from last year’s approved $41.1 million to this year’s proposed $43.8 million. Key increases in funding include patrol and traffic division, criminal investigations and funding for school resource officers.
The city proposed increased funding for the fire department under operations, emergency management, fire prevention and administration. However, funding for training and emergency medical services decreased by $85,000 and $200,000, respectively, between last year’s approved budget and this year’s proposed budget.
Public Works is expected to see a net increase in funding from $14.9 million to $15.5 million. From last year’s approved budget to this year’s proposed budget, solid waste collection, traffic engineering and street maintenance are expected to increase while street lighting will see a decrease in funding.
The city also proposed increased funding for the Parks and Recreation Department from $4 million to $4.3 million. Funding for athletic programs and key community centers will increase.
Additionally, funding for water and sewer services are proposed to increase by around $3 million with funding for collection, distribution and engineering. Funding for treatment will decrease by $800,000 from last year’s approved budget to this year’s proposed budget.
Under the proposed budget, drainage and utilities operations will see a net $800,000 increase with more funds for street sweeping, drain maintenance and drain construction.
The budget is scheduled to be approved by the end of the month and will go into effect on Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.