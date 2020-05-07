Mesquite Police Chief Charles Cato presented the first quarterly report (January-March) to the City Council during Monday night’s council meeting.
According to the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) summary, the total UCR crime for the first quarter is down from the city’s five-year average. No murder occurred during this quarter; there were significantly fewer robberies than the five-year average, more aggravated assaults than the five-year average, burglaries continue to decrease, fewer thefts, and more motor vehicle thefts than the five year-to-date average.
So far this year, 90.3 percent of crimes have been property crimes and 9.7 percent have been violent crimes. The shelter-in-place order for Dallas County started March 23; the impact on crime stats has been fewer thefts and robberies but more assaults, according to the summary.
“Our robberies are down significantly from where they were this point last year; aggravated assaults though, are up,” Cato said. “The aggravated assault numbers are due to family violence/domestic violence incidents and road rage incidents. We’ve had several road rage incidents in and around the city, on the highway mostly.”
He stated that road rage incidents have resulted in individuals pointing a firearm at a passing vehicle or firing at a passing vehicle.
“The domestic violence increase, I attribute that to the fact that people have been together every day for so long and tensions are starting to wear on each other and get on each other’s nerves,” he said.
Cato reported an increase in burglaries, but the increase has been in business burglary because businesses have been closed, with a significant decline in residential burglaries because most people are home.
He stated that 63.6 percent of crimes reported in Mesquite are thefts and they’re seeing a decline there because about 30-35 percent of all reported thefts in the city are shoplifting and because a significant amount of the city’s retailers are closed those numbers are down.
Due to school being out, the department has reallocated school resource officers (SRO), using them for traffic control at schools on Wednesdays when the district is providing meals to students.
The other times, those officers have been reassigned to patrol and dispatch and have helped reduce dispatch overtime.
Cato reported that with the SROs assigned to dispatch they have canceled 110 hours of officer overtime; 72 hours of dispatcher overtime; 36 hours of part-time overtime; and 12 hours of PSP overtime, resulting in savings of about $9,500.
