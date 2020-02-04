Mesquite resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

Theresia M Carty, of Mesquite, claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at Best for Less, located at 1066 Pioneer Road, in Mesquite.
“It was an overwhelming feeling of disbelief, but a feeling of total happiness,” Carty said about the winning experience. “I kept staring at it [the ticket], read the game instructions to make sure I really won, and then I called my husband, who was still at work.”
Carty tells the Texas Lottery that this isn’t the first time luck has struck for her when playing scratch ticket games; she claims to have previously won smaller prizes, including a $500 prize. With her latest prize winnings, Carty plans to pay off bills, set up a trust for her three sons and invest.
Carty claimed the 19th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.
