A former Mesquite resident known as “Leo” has created an internet persona and mass movement, the “Great LonDini,” to educate social media users on how to properly conduct themselves online.
Leo first became interested in online conduct when he was stationed in Dallas while in the Marines in 2003. He said he was watching the news one evening and saw that a 16-year-old took his life because of the online harassment he faced.
“It was the first time I heard somebody committed suicide because of something that happened online,” he said. “The only social media at that point was Myspace and AOL. I thought it was crazy because in my generation, I always thought the internet was just a place for people to send their emails or communicate. It affected me profoundly because I work in the cybersecurity industry.”
The movement started soon after Leo and a group of friends helped a friend track down the online bullies who drove the friend’s son to take his own life.
“We were able to find out who those kids were and get my friend [in contact] with the parents of the children harassing his kid,” Leo said. “While doing that, I was on all of these social media platforms that I've never been on before. I saw that there were hundreds if not thousands of disgusting comments from children and adults full of violent racism, doxing, stuff like that. I decided to see if I could help other people on there.”
From there, Leo and his friends began tracking other online bullies, trolls and harassers to report them either to their parents or local authorities.
Leo said it’s not about taking down the trolls, but rather ensuring parents are aware of what their kids are doing on social media and making sure young social media users understand how they should act online.
“We're not dark or mischievous,” he said. “We don't attack or go after people who harass other people. We report them to their parents or the law, and it's done.”
Leo noted that one thing that has been misconstrued about the Great LonDini movement is they are strictly against doxing – putting someone’s personal information online to be targeted by the public, and harassing people online as retribution.
“While people may call it vigilante, by definition, it's not,” Leo said. “We only do things within the rules. Even though the mask is scary, the mask is only meant for theatrics. We're not out there hurting anyone. If I could get the same amount of popularity with my old, wrinkly face, I would. Unfortunately, I cannot. People need to be entertained to take in the message.”
