Mesquite resident Wayne Cox died at the age of 65 in a motorcycle crash on Saturday after participating in Wreaths Across America with his motorcycle club, the Patriot Guard Riders.
On his way home from placing wreaths on veterans’ graves, Cox was involved in a crash near the Baylor Scott and White in Sunnyvale on South Collins Road.
“He was an avid church-going man,” Shawn Cox, Wayne’s son said. “Always had something to do with the church, feeding homeless, all kinds of stuff. He was a pillar of this community. He helped a lot of people. We have lost one of the best men I've ever met in my life, and I don't just say that because he's my father. I say that because of the man that he was.”
Cox is a longtime mesquite resident who has taken an active role in his community since moving to the city.
“He was a member of Restoration Church,” Wayne’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Vega said. “He was on the security team and volunteered help on toy drives and holiday events. He would be out there during their Easter extravaganza they would have at Eastfield College. He would help get out there early to distribute eggs and organize people coming over.”
Wayne also helped a variety of his fellow community members whenever they were in need.
“He is a great man of God, he could never say no to anybody,” Shawn said. “He was always helping somebody somehow. He held up a company, held up a family, taught lots of young men and women to be leaders. He took in a bunch of different teenagers here and there to help them when they needed. He took my cousin in when he was 16 and raised him as my brother. He's just somebody that you can't say anything bad about.”
Wayne also worked for many years at Hester’s Wrecking Services for 41 years. Vega said he started small driving smaller wrecking rigs and worked his way up to becoming president of the company. Hester’s Wrecking Services worked with the city of Mesquite, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety during Wayne’s tenure. Shawn and Wayne worked together
“It's just been pure shock,” Wayne’s coworker James McMillen said. “It's something you're not expecting. He's been my friend for 45 years, and we've worked together up here for 40 years.”
In addition to being an active community member and president of Hester’s, Wayne enjoyed time with his family making a point to always attend every event his grandkids were involved in. He also liked making his friends and family laugh, Vega and Shawn said.
“He also loved his Harley Davidson, loved going for rides, loved going on vacation,” Vega said. “He always said that when he retired, he would get a cabin in the woods so he could get up every morning to see the Smokey Mountains.”
Wayne’s funeral is scheduled for Dec. 29. A time has not yet been announced. It will be held at the Lake Pointe Church Town East off Emporium Square.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.