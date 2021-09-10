Patriot day truck

Jay Perkins will drive his antique fire truck to local fire stations on Saturday. 

 Courtesy of Jay Perkins

Mesquite resident Jay Perkins will honor the local first responders on Saturday to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Perkins plans to don his fire truck with signs and flags reading “9/11, never forget,” and drive the fire truck to each of the stations.

“A lot of people gave their lives,” Perkins said. “A lot of people suffered. I have no connections with the fire department, but being involved in and around, I know there were a lot of sacrifices made. I'm just giving honor where honor is due and recognizing our local heroes. This is my way of giving back.”

Perkins also plans to make an appearance with his fire truck at the city’s commemoration at Freedom Park but is awaiting approval from the city.

“I will be driving this myself,” Perkins said. “You are technically legally allowed to drive a fire truck on the street, but you can't operate the lights or the siren.”

Perkins currently owns the building that used to be Fire Station #3 on Samuell Boulevard. Soon after, he bought an antique fire truck a year ago to go with the station.

“At that time, I was thinking I should have a fire truck here,” he said. I don't know why to this day. I just thought it would be cool.”

