Mesquite resident Jasmine Buschbaker recently entered a global, online baking competition to earn funds for starting her own patisserie.
The competition is hosted by Alice Fevronia, a finalist of the Great British Bakeoff in 2019 and Sophie Faldo, an influencer and cake designer from the United Kingdom. Throughout the competition, bakers must earn votes from their friends, families, customers or by donating money to pass into the next round. The winner receives $20,000 in addition to a spread in Bake from Scratch magazine.
“The reason I got involved is because I'm currently in the process of getting a loan for the SBA startup,” Buschbaker said. “I've been baking out of my home for about four or five years. I've really outgrown my home, and I really want to refocus and do more of what I love which is French pastry.”
Buschbaker earned third place in her group for the quarter finals on June 17. She was eliminated right before the semifinals. She said the competition was crucial in securing the needed collateral to open a shop in the town square where she wanted to set up shop.
“As of right now, there aren't any competitions that are geared toward what I do,” she said. “I'm not sure if I’ll go that route again because it took a lot of energy away from everything else I was doing. I did decide to do the farmer's market in Mesquite that debuted last week, so I will be doing the best I can to get out there and let people try what we could potentially have here in Mesquite.”
Buschbaker currently operates her bakery from her house. She noted how there are no patisseries in Mesquite and saw it as an opportunity to grow her business, the Jazz Patisserie, without much competition.
Until 2017, Buschbaker lived in Dallas. She said she was used to the diversity and the variety of local restaurants within a walking distance.
“That was really important to me when we bought a house – to still be able to access to those things,” she said. “Once I got to Mesquite, I realized there aren't many things for us to do and not many local restaurants to try. We don't really eat fast food, and we don't eat at chain restaurants and things like that. We don't want to go to Chick-fil-A or Chipotle or Texas Roadhouse. We want to go to a mom-and-pop restaurant to get great food and get those kinds of experiences.”
Buschbaker said she wants to kickstart change to inspire more residents to start local restaurants and businesses in Mesquite, so younger families and residents have more to do.
“I want to see progress,” she said. “It's extremely important to me.”
