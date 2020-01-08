Mesquite resident recognized for service

An award was presented to Patrick Patterson during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting in recognition for his service as a member of the Mesquite Housing Board.
According to the city website, the Housing Board is a seven-member board created to hear appeals as they relate to eligibility for participation in the Housing Assistance Payments Program. The functions of this board relate solely to the Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program for existing housing and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing.
Mayor Bruce Archer said it’s getting harder and harder to get people to serve on city boards and commissions.
“Those boards and commissions make such a huge difference for the moving forward of our city,” he said.
For information on how to get involved on the city boards or commissions, visit cityofmesquite.com/147/boards-commissions.
