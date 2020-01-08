Mesquite resident recognized for service

Patrick Patterson (left) was recognized during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting for his service on the Mesquite Housing Board. Pictured with Mayor Bruce Archer.

 Photo courtesy of City of Mesquite

An award was presented to Patrick Patterson during Monday night’s Mesquite City Council meeting in recognition for his service as a member of the Mesquite Housing Board.

According to the city website, the Housing Board is a seven-member board created to hear appeals as they relate to eligibility for participation in the Housing Assistance Payments Program. The functions of this board relate solely to the Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Program for existing housing and the rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing. 

Mayor Bruce Archer said it’s getting harder and harder to get people to serve on city boards and commissions.

“Those boards and commissions make such a huge difference for the moving forward of our city,” he said.

For information on how to get involved on the city boards or commissions, visit cityofmesquite.com/147/boards-commissions.

