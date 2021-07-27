Mesquite resident David Allen will be moving to Enid, Oklahoma where he will continue advocating for people experiencing homeless and mental illness.
Allen experienced homelessness in Mesquite due to physical and mental issues he faced. Allen said he experiences manic depression and has attempted to kill himself on five separate occasions. He spent two years living under a bridge in Mesquite. A volunteer from Sharing Life approached him with a place to stay, a government check and food stamps and helped him through that period.
“I ended up in an assisted living home,” Allen said. “While I was there, I was in for about three-and-a-half years. While I was there, I got better and prayed every day. I knew there would be a day when I moved on to more bigger dreams.”
Allen began reaching out to state and federal politicians to get support and begin his journey in advocating for the homeless and mentally ill.
“I built some of my support system through political leaders,” Allen said. “As far as helping shelters, I spoke at some of the conferences on mentally ill homeless people.”
Allen said law enforcement and shelters should receive special training that helps volunteers or officers get on the same mental level as people experiencing mental illness or homelessness.
“I think today's society is in a situation where they don't care anymore,” Allen said. “It's not their line of work, or when it comes to mental illness, there's too much of a challenge. If there's some sort of special training to help people understand how to get down to the level of the mentally ill or homeless person, they're easy to work with.”
Allen said he feels like there are sometimes loopholes and gaps in resources that keep shelters from tending to the needs of people experiencing homelessness and mental illness. He added if there are more shelters that offer necessary medication, insurance and other areas it would help more people experiencing homeless.
“They need to let the mentally challenged or homeless know they're loved and to let them know they are there for them – to let them know anything it takes in certain financial situations to make things work for them,” Allen said.
Allen categorized people experiencing long-term homelessness into two sets. He said one set wants to be homeless because they don't want any kind of responsibilities. He noted the second kind are people who do not know how to get help.
“People don't want to have patience to work with them,” Allen said. “People think the homeless or people with mental issues cause more problems and cost too much in taxpayer dollars to be worth helping. That's why I want to try my best to get my word out, so I can help in opening more programs, shelters and hospitals. It may not work, but I have to try.”
