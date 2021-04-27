Nancy G. Wilson of Mesquite purposely uses a “G” in her name to separate herself from the other Nancy Wilsons in the world.
She knows of many Nancy Wilson’s in North Texas, including at least two who, like her, are nurses.
Then there are a couple of famous musicians by the same name.
But the Mesquite resident has done plenty to make a name for herself during her long career as a nurse. She has stories to tell, and this Memorial Day she’ll tell an important one in Washington D.C.
Wilson, who has lived in Mesquite for 37 years, has been asked by a member of an advisory committee for the Vietnam Women’s Memorial to give a speech at the memorial. She will discuss her experiences during her time in Vietnam.
Wilson was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. She served on the USS Repose, one of two hospital ships off the coast of Vietnam.
“It’s an honor to know I represented 11,000 military women in the country in the Vietnam War,” Wilson said.
Her speech will focus on the service she and the other females provided at that time – something she said often goes unnoticed.
“People still today don’t know there were women in Vietnam,” Wilson said. “My hope is that they realize that we shared the physical environment and all of the hurt and anxiety that the men did. We know we helped a lot of individuals while we were there. There would be a lot more names on the Memorial Wall if we didn’t.”
In addition to the 11,000 military women there were thousands who volunteered in Vietnam – mostly women – as part of the American Red Cross and its supplemental morale program the Donut Dollies.
“They provided some normalcy for the guys when they came back to camp,” Wilson said. “They were absolutely priceless.”
Wilson and other nurses worked in different wards on the USS Repose, including the medical, psychiatric and women and children wards.
On the medical side Wilson said the nurses would see patients within 30 minutes of them getting injured.
Wilson said she was one of 29 nurses on board the USS Repose, and they would see approximately 1,000 patients at a time.
“There were times where there would be a slight lull,” Wilson said. “But then there would be a huge influx between May and June of 1968 and then again in the fall we’d get hit hard.”
In some ways she said the experience the Vietnam nurses went through were similar to what today’s nurses go through during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How many patients’ hands do we hold while they die?” Wilson said. “There was a high mortality rate.”
That was just one of the issues the nurses had to face.
“It was like our male counterparts,” Wilson said. “We were away from home, it was a horrible situation and it was an awful lot of heartache.”
In 2018 Wilson spoke at a ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.
During that speech Wilson discussed her time in Vietnam. She talked about the range of emotions she experienced, including anger when she saw the mutilation that was inflicted on the U.S. soldiers and the Vietnamese people. There was sadness when she read the names of the soldiers she treated on the list of those killed in action.
She worked in the wards with the Vietnamese children – they had health issues, not war wounds. But she said being around them gave her happiness.
“Children have an innocence that helped balance the reality of war,” she said.
The heartache didn’t stop when the nurses left Vietnam. Like the male soldiers the females felt the backlash of the Vietnam War once they returned home.
“When we came home we were told not to wear our uniforms because they didn’t want people to identify us,” Wilson said. “We were looked at as the scum of the earth for going over there.”
The pain took a toll on Wilson as it did many who served in Vietnam.
“It was 20 years before I spoke in public about it or cried about it,” Wilson said. “There was so much we kept inside. There were no outlets and no benefits for veterans.”
After Wilson returned home she worked as a nurse, a career she had for 54 years. She was even named one of the “100 Greatest Nurses of the Dallas-Fort Worth Area” last year.
In fact, Wilson attributes her successful nursing career to her time in Vietnam.
“Everything I did in Vietnam shaped who I am,” Wilson said.
As for her time in Vietnam, Wilson said she wants to take positive memories away from her experience rather than negative memories.
“I want to convey a caring attitude toward every person I meet regardless of the circumstance,” Wilson said. “I appreciate every day, keeping an open mind and heart.”
