The city of Mesquite announced the extended cancelation of its residential recycling service as it continues the monthly evaluation of increased quantities of household waste set out for pick-up and its staffing capacities to service customers. From March through July, the city has seen a monthly average of a 22 percent increase in the tonnage of garbage collection and is currently dealing with about a 10 percent reduction in solid waste staffing.
City Manager Cliff Keheley said, “We know that this has been frustrating to our customers, but we really appreciate their patience and understanding as we have continued to see a significant rise in household waste due in part to people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city typically loads about 150 garbage trucks weekly, during COVID-19 it has increased to about 176 loads per week. In addition, we are running about 19 truckloads of yard waste each week. I’m very proud of the hard work our solid waste crews have demonstrated to maintain service to our customers.”
Keheley added that he is glad to see so many residents have taken advantage of the free drop-off services the city offers at its recycling center. Between March 23 and July 25, the city has had 1,132 residents bring their recyclable materials to the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center.
Mesquite citizens may drop off recyclable items for free at the Citizens Convenience and Recycling Center at 3550 Lawson Road. The center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. All customers must provide proof of Mesquite residency such as a water bill or a valid Texas driver's license. The center will only accept materials generated from a private residence. The disposal of materials from commercial properties is not permitted. Residents are provided unlimited free visits to the center to drop off recyclable items and one free visit per month for all other solid waste items.
The types of acceptable items include fencing, furniture, lumber, appliances, automotive batteries, tires (limit 4), small amounts of concrete and bricks, plastic containers, newspapers, magazines, telephone books, chipboard, cardboard, tin, steel, aluminum, glass, all types of metal and electronic waste (computers, monitors, televisions, etc.).
Unacceptable items are hazardous materials (pesticides, chemicals, solvents), paint, commercially generated waste, roofing materials, rocks, dirt, oil and other automotive fluids.
Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at 972-216-6285 for questions about the center.
