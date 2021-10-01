Jeremiah Jackson

Two Mesquite residents have been arrested and charged with capital murder, police announced Friday. 

Jeremiah Jackson, 18, and a juvenile male were arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of 24-year-old Dante Villareal on Thursday, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite police officers located Villareal with multiple gunshot wounds at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday in the 3600 block of I-30.

Villareal was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

