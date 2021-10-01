Two Mesquite residents have been arrested and charged with capital murder, police announced Friday.
Jeremiah Jackson, 18, and a juvenile male were arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of 24-year-old Dante Villareal on Thursday, according to the Mesquite Police Department.
Mesquite police officers located Villareal with multiple gunshot wounds at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday in the 3600 block of I-30.
Villareal was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.