As a part of their ongoing Recovery Mesquite efforts, the city of Mesquite announced Mesquite residents have access to a Spanish bilingual caseworker to aid them in submitting applications through Catholic Charities Dallas (CCD) for COVID-19 economic assistance funds for rental or mortgage payments, utility bills and other related expenses. The caseworker is Jasmine Bueno and she is available at Sharing Life Community Outreach, 3544 E Emporium Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can email her at jbueno@ccdallas.org to schedule an appointment or for questions on an application.
There is a limit of one housing application per residence. Documents that are needed for applications include:
- First and last page of a rental lease or a mortgage bill
- Utility bills
- Letter from employer demonstrating job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19
- Bank statements before the COVID-19 pandemic and current bank statements to demonstrate loss or reduction of income
- Letter from childcare provider verifying closure due to COVID-19
- Documents demonstrating additional childcare expenses due to COVID-19
- Doctor’s note verifying high risk status to COVID-19 and that impact on ability to work
The city has partnered with CCD to provide Mesquite residents access to the Resident Assistance Program application process. Visit www.cityofmesquite.com/CARES for more details on Mesquite resident and business assistance programs.
As part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign, the city and other community partners are facilitating access to a variety of recovery programs for individuals, families and businesses through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
