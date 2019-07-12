The first public hearing regarding Program Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) applications and budget was held during the July 1 Mesquite City Council meeting.
Assistant City Manager Raymond Rivas said that in accordance with federal regulations governing the use of the Community Block Grant funds, the city of Mesquite is required to propose an annual action plan for the program year 2019-20 with a 30-day public comment period.
“The annual plan outlines how the program funds are allocated by the city that are granted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and how they will be specifically used in our community,” he said.
There’s an increase of entitlement grant allocation with total allocated funds for PY 2019-20 being $1,128,827, and the total funding requested for PY 2019-20 being $1,385,560.
The CDGB expenditure guidelines are administration and planning activities: 20 percent cap – $225,765; public service activities: 15 percent cap – $169,324, and the remaining amount for programs is $733,738.
The 30-day comment period is from July 2 to Aug. 2. The final council public hearing and approval is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Residents can drop off comments at the community services office at the front desk located at 1616 N. Galloway Ave.
A copy of the draft action plan will be available at the community services office and posted online.
For more information, visit cityofmesquite.com/447/Community-Development-Block-Grant-CDBG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.