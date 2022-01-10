Road construction is underway in Mesquite.
On Dec. 30, the city released current road construction projects slated for the new year.
Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard Alignment Study
Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard was approved for $12.86 million in the Dallas County Major Capital Improvement Program. A plan design had previously been completed by Dallas County in 2015, where the existing twolane asphalt roadway was designed to a four-lane divided concrete section. An alignment study of the preliminary design plan will determine which aspects of the 2015 plan need to be updated. When the proposed layout in the study is approved an updated project description will be completed as soon as possible so that construction can start in conjunction with the Solterra development.
Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, Inc. is working on modifying previous plans which will be approved prior to proceeding with the Final Design. A preliminary schematic was submitted and comments returned. A Monthly Design Meeting will be held in December.
Estimated completion date for preliminary design is slated for January 2022.
Lawson Road Safety Improvements
Mesquite was awarded a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant of $400,000 for interim improvements to Lawson Road. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) grant will help fund 90% of the project that will add three more feet of road shoulder and a safety guardrail on both lanes of Lawson road near East Cartwright Road and Milam Road. Construction will begin in 2022. The grant allows immediate improvements while the city undertakes the larger project of designing the full reconstruction of the roadway. The deadline for project bidding is Summer of 2022.
Halff Associates, Inc. is currently preparing design and environmental documents. TxDOT is reviewing a detailed design with comments due this month. Halff Associates has started the required environmental studies. The required Advance Funding Agreement and resolution with TxDOT was approved by the City Council on Oct. 18.
Real. Texas. Roads.
Real. Texas. Roads. is the program name for the road repairs funded by the $125 million bond sale approved by voters in November 2015. Repairs under this program are for residential, two-lane roadways. The repairs began in 2016.
Repairs in the South Parkway area are complete. The contractor has completed all work and is focused on completing punch list items, joint sealing and minor cleanup on the following streets: Woodlawn Parkway, Shadwell Lane, Bluefield Road, Potomac Avenue, Falls Church Lane, Portsmouth Drive, Yorktown Road, Warm Springs Road, Hermitage Drive, Sybil Drive from Skyline Drive to Mount Vernon Drive, Mount Vernon Drive from Hermitage Drive to Sybil Drive, Meadowcrest Drive, Springbrook Drive, Camp David Drive and Lucille Drive from Monticello Drive to Jeanette Drive. The contractor has completed all work in the Peachtree area and is focused on completing punch list items, joint sealing and minor cleanup on the following streets: Timberview Drive, Meadowbrook Drive, Kenneth Hopper Drive, Catskill Drive, Bridger Drive, Laramie Drive, Appalachia Drive and Allegheny Drive.
