Mesquite rodeo star to compete for Sam Houston State

Chris Villanueva will compete collegiately next year for the Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team. Villanueva (left) is pictured with SHSU Rodeo Coach Edward (Bubba) Miller.

 photo courtesy of Brian Blalock

Mesquite teen rodeo star Chris Villanueva will compete collegiately for Sam Houston State University’s rodeo team next year.

The John Horn High senior said he decided on Sam Houston because he felt it was the best fit for him to further his education, rodeo career and his walk of faith.

“I am extremely excited to continue my education and further my rodeo career on a college level,” said Villanueva. “I'm ready to rise to the challenge to get a business degree and also my dream is making the College National Finals Rodeo at least a few times, if not all four years.”

Dad Hector Villanueva said he’s “extremely proud and excited to watch him do what he loves.”

“With Chris being the baby of seven, I am having a difficult time with sending my baby off to college,” said mom Tina. “I'm a little nervous knowing I won't be at every rodeo for him, but I know that God is with him, protecting him through his new journey.”

Among his many accomplishments, Villanueva is a three-time Junior Bull Riding World champion.

