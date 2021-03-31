Mesquite Rotary Club

Pictured are, from left, Mesquite ISD Superintendent of Schools David Vroonland, Mesquite ISD Education Foundation Executive Director Randy Lewallyn and Mesquite Rotary Club President Angel Rivera.

Mesquite Rotary Club President Angel Rivera presented a $3,500 donation check to the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation on March 24. Foundation Executive Director Randy Lewallyn accepted the check.

The Mesquite ISD Education Foundation provides funds for projects outside the regular school district budget through a grant application process. Funds donated by the greater community enhance innovative programs that benefit students and support teacher initiatives and growth. Lewallyn thanked the club for its support and noted that the funds would do much to assist many teachers and MISD students. 

The funds that allow the club to make these donations come from the proceeds of their past Mesquite Rotary “Rodeo Road Rally” bike ride fundraisers. The group is already preparing for this year’s ride, which is being planned for June 12 at Mesquite High School. 

For more information on the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation, visit their website at mesquitefoundation.org.  

The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and currently meets on Zoom at noon on Tuesdays.  For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.

