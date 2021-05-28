The Mesquite Rotary Club presented scholarship awards of $1,500 each to students from each of the Mesquite and Sunnyvale area high schools and Mesquite Academy on May 11 and 25.

This investment by the club totaled $12,000.  The awards were made to the students at the club’s meetings.

Those receiving the $1,500 Rotary scholarships this year include Vivian Lara Estrada of Mesquite High School, John Paul Castillo-Molina of North Mesquite High School, Ashley Rivera of West Mesquite High School, Kayla Robinson of Dr. Ralph H. Poteet High School, Vivian Glazer of Dr. John D. Horn High School, Jibradlee Buchanan of the Mesquite Academy, Bethany Stevens of Dallas Christian School, and Ava DeRico of Sunnyvale High School.

The Mesquite Rotary Club scholarship committee for 2020 was chaired by Todd Price, and included Lindsay Paris, John Taylor, Mark Kerby and Kyle DuPont. In making the award decisions, the committee considered the students’ academic records, their involvement in school activities, their community service activities and financial need.

Rotary District 5810 officials also attended the May 25 meeting.  District Governor John Moser and District Four Way Test Speech Contest Chair Jim Bullock presented a plaque to Courtney Bell that commemorated his fourth place finish in the recent district-wide speech contest. Bell, a graduating senior from Dr. John Horn High School, was the winner of the Mesquite club’s local Four Way Test Speech Contest.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments