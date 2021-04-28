Courtesy of James Griffin

Pictured are contest emcee James Griffin (left), contest committee chair James Huckaby (center) and Rotary President Angel Rivera (right), as well as contestants Courtney Bell, Rudy Lea, King Oliphant, Sophia Aguirre, Serenity Erisman and Jackson Mayad.

The Mesquite Rotary Club hosted its annual "Four Way Test" Speech Contest at the Mesquite ISD David Belt Professional Development Center on April 20.

COVID-19 safety protocols were in place, with only the necessary contestants, teachers, school officials, club leaders and contest committee members actually present. Other Rotary members logged onto a Zoom video presentation to follow the event. Contestants from all Mesquite ISD high schools, and Dallas Christian School participated in the event.

Each student gave a five-to-seven-minute original speech about applying the Rotary Four Way Test in our everyday relationships with other people and students.

The simple, four-question ethical test of all that Rotary members say and do was developed in 1932 by Herbert J. Taylor, who became the 1954-55 Rotary International President. The questions are, "Is it the truth?"; "Is it fair to all concerned?"; "Will it build goodwill and better friendships?"; and "Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

Taking first place in the contest was Courtney Bell of John Horn High School. Rudy Lea of Dallas Christian School took second place, and the third place winner was King Oliphant of North Mesquite High School.

The winners received prizes of $250, $150 and $100.  Also participating in the local contest were Sophia Aguirre of Mesquite High School, Serenity Erisman of West Mesquite High School and Jackson Mayad of Poteet High School.

The local winner will now go on to compete in the Rotary District 5810 Four Way Test Speech Contest, contending for a top prize of $1,000.  That will be held virtually May 15. 

The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and currently meets on Zoom at noon on Tuesdays.  For more information on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.

