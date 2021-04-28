The Mesquite Rotary Club hosted its annual "Four Way Test" Speech Contest at the Mesquite ISD David Belt Professional Development Center on April 20.
COVID-19 safety protocols were in place, with only the necessary contestants, teachers, school officials, club leaders and contest committee members actually present. Other Rotary members logged onto a Zoom video presentation to follow the event. Contestants from all Mesquite ISD high schools, and Dallas Christian School participated in the event.
Each student gave a five-to-seven-minute original speech about applying the Rotary Four Way Test in our everyday relationships with other people and students.
The simple, four-question ethical test of all that Rotary members say and do was developed in 1932 by Herbert J. Taylor, who became the 1954-55 Rotary International President. The questions are, "Is it the truth?"; "Is it fair to all concerned?"; "Will it build goodwill and better friendships?"; and "Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"
Taking first place in the contest was Courtney Bell of John Horn High School. Rudy Lea of Dallas Christian School took second place, and the third place winner was King Oliphant of North Mesquite High School.
The winners received prizes of $250, $150 and $100. Also participating in the local contest were Sophia Aguirre of Mesquite High School, Serenity Erisman of West Mesquite High School and Jackson Mayad of Poteet High School.
The local winner will now go on to compete in the Rotary District 5810 Four Way Test Speech Contest, contending for a top prize of $1,000. That will be held virtually May 15.
The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and currently meets on Zoom at noon on Tuesdays. For more information on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.