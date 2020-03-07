Mesquite Rotary creates personal care bag program for the homeless

The Mesquite Rotary Club has created a new personal care bag program that is designed to assist area homeless people in need. Suggested by John Heiman, a past president of the club, the bags are kits that include such items as toothbrushes, toothpaste, a comb, pocket tissues, socks, a granola bar, and a bottle of water. These essential items will provide dignity to these people when they need it most. The first group of the bags were stuffed during one of the club’s recent meetings.
The bags are being distributed to people by Rotarians, and also by the Sharing Life WARM program. Sharing Life founder and CEO Teresa Jackson said that Sharing Life is delighted to receive the personal care kits for WARM from the Mesquite Rotary Club. WARM stands for Weather Activated Refuge Mesquite. WARM will provide overnight sleeping accommodations to homeless community members in times of severe inclement weather. Jackson also noted that Sharing Life is grateful to the Mesquite Rotary Club and Rotarian John Heiman for their generosity.
The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon each Tuesday at the Dallas Athletic Club. For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.
