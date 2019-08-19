Mesquite Rotary donates $2,500 to annual “Addressing Mesquite Day”

The Mesquite Rotary Club’s president John Taylor presented the City of Mesquite’s manager of neighborhood vitality Yolanda Wilson a donation of $2,500 at their meeting on Aug. 13, to assist with underwriting expenses for the annual Addressing Mesquite program.
Wilson expressed her gratitude for the Rotary club’s strong support of the event. The Mesquite Rotary Club will also participate in Addressing Mesquite Day by fielding a team of Rotarians, and friends of Rotarians to work in the annual event on Oct. 12.
The purpose of the event is to rally community volunteer groups to give their time and labor to improve properties around the city that are owned by elderly or disabled citizens who need the help to improve their living conditions, and their neighborhoods.
The clubs in Rotary International provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace. More than 1.2 million service-minded leaders belong to Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and areas worldwide. The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon each Tuesday at the Dallas Athletic Club. For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.