Mesquite Rotary donates $2,500 to annual “Addressing Mesquite Day”

From left to right, are community service director Evelyn Williams, Rotary president John Taylor, and Yolanda Wilson from the City of Mesquite.  

 Photo courtesy of Mesquite Rotary

The Mesquite Rotary Club’s president John Taylor presented the City of Mesquite’s manager of neighborhood vitality Yolanda Wilson a donation of $2,500 at their meeting on Aug. 13, to assist with underwriting expenses for the annual Addressing Mesquite program.

Wilson expressed her gratitude for the Rotary club’s strong support of the event.  The Mesquite Rotary Club will also participate in Addressing Mesquite Day by fielding a team of Rotarians, and friends of Rotarians to work in the annual event on Oct. 12. 

The purpose of the event is to rally community volunteer groups to give their time and labor to improve properties around the city that are owned by elderly or disabled citizens who need the help to improve their living conditions, and their neighborhoods.

The clubs in Rotary International provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace. More than 1.2 million service-minded leaders belong to Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and areas worldwide. The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon each Tuesday at the Dallas Athletic Club.  For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments