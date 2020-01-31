Mesquite Rotary donates to Mesquite ISD Education Foundation

Mesquite Rotary Club president John Taylor presented a $7,500 donation check to the Mesquite ISD Education Foundation at their meeting on Jan. 28. Foundation executive director Randy Lewallyn accepted the check.
The Mesquite ISD Education Foundation provides funds for projects outside the regular school district budget through a grant application process. Funds donated by the greater community enhance innovative programs that benefit students and support teacher initiatives and growth. Speaking for the group, Lewallyn thanked the club for its support, and noted that the funds would do much to assist many teachers and MISD students.
The funds which allow the club to make these donations come from the proceeds of their past Mesquite Rotary “Rodeo Road Rally” bike ride fundraisers. The group is already preparing for this year’s ride, which will be held at Mesquite’s John Horn High School on Saturday, June 6.
The foundation will present its major fundraiser, the 14th annual Lone Star Legacy Gala and Concert, at Mesquite Arena on Saturday evening, Feb. 22. It will feature an evening with Motown and R&B legend Smokey Robinson. For tickets or more information, visit mesquitefoundation.org.
The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon each Tuesday at the Dallas Athletic Club. For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.
