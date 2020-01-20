Mesquite Rotary donates to Scouts BSA’s Circle 10 Council

The Mesquite Rotary Club donates $2,000 to Circle 10 Council of Scouts BSA to support their Mesquite area operation.

Pictured from the left are Mesquite Rotary Club president elect Angel Rivera, Circle 10 Council's Jo Lena Lancaster, and Mesquite Rotarian and Circle 10 Council board member Raymond Rivas.

 Photo courtesy of Mesquite Rotary Club

Mesquite Rotary president elect Angel Rivera presented a donation of $2,000 to assist the Scouts BSA Circle Ten Council in funding local scouting programs at the club’s meeting on Jan. 14.  Receiving the check was Rising Sun District assistant commissioner and membership chair Jo Lena Lancaster.

The funds donated by the Rotary club will go directly to underwrite supervisory personnel support and other membership related costs for the area’s scout troops, to enable a greater number of local students to participate in scouting, and to reap its benefits.

The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and meets at noon each Tuesday at the Dallas Athletic Club.  For more details, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org

