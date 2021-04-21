Mesquite Rotary President Dr. Angel Rivera recently presented donations to support the community works of three Mesquite organizations.
A donation of $2,500 to support the work of Sharing Life Community Outreach was presented on on April 6. Sharing Life’s Director of Operations Jacob Taylor accepted the check, and expressed his gratitude for the funds that will assist area families in need. For more information on Sharing Life, visit their website at sharinglifeoutreach.org.
A donation of $1,000 to assist the Scouts BSA Circle Ten Council in funding local scouting programs was presented on April 14. Receiving the check was scouting executive Ophelia Phillips. The funds donated by the Rotary club will go directly to underwrite supervisory personnel support and other membership related costs for the area’s scout troops, to enable a greater number of local students to participate in scouting, and to reap its benefits.
A donation of $1,000 was presented to the Mesquite Association of Retired School Employees Book Project on April 16. In accepting the check, MARSE president Stephanie Wiley expressed her thanks for Rotary’s assistance. The Mesquite Rotary Club’s donation, coupled with funds donated by MARSE members, will allow the project to provide books to all of the first graders at each Mesquite ISD elementary school. For more information on MARSE, visit their website at localunits.org/mesquite.
The funds underwriting the cost of these donations come from the proceeds of the Mesquite Rotary Club’s annual “Rodeo Road Rally” fundraising bike ride. The next ride is coming up at Mesquite High School on Saturday morning, June 12. For registration or more information on the event, visit rodeoroadrally.com.
Rotary International, a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders, was established in 1905. The clubs in the organization provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace. The Mesquite Rotary Club was established in 1959, and currently meets on Zoom at noon on Tuesdays. For more details on the group, visit their website at mesquitetxrotary.org.
