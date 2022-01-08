Everyday heroes
The Mesquite Police Department recommends that residents give blood this month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases, the department stated. The American Red Ross and Blood Banks of America also encourage residents to give blood. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives including cancer patients, organ recipients and victims of accidents, the department said.
City seeks input
Mesquite seeks resident input on the city’s programs and services.
Randomly selected Mesquite residents will receive an invitation to participate in the survey questionnaire by mail or online through the end of January to ensure a statistical, scientific response of the entire city is captured. The survey will then be open to the public in February for additional input.
Assistant City Manager Chris Sanchez said, the purpose of the survey is to better understand how satisfied residents are with major city services and to help determine priorities for the community as part of Mesquite’s on-going planning process. The city plans to compare residents’ answers to surveys from previous years. Sanchez said the survey’s results will be used by the Mesquite City Council in a planning retreat later.
Don’t be cruel
With the recent freezing weather, Mesquite Animal Services released a public service announcement encouraging residents to bring in their animals.
According to the city code, it is unlawful to leave animals out if temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit or fall below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Residents are encouraged to call 972-216-6283 if they see animals left out in extreme weather.
