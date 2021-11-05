Poteet goes to state
Being one of two bands in Dallas County to qualify, the Poteet High School marching band ranked 28th in a state-level University Interscholastic League (UIL) competition on Tuesday.
The band performed on Monday in the Alamodome in San Antonio after advancing to the UIL State Marching Competition in San Antonio on Oct. 28.
The Pirate Band took 3rd place at last weekend's UIL Area C 5A marching competition making them one of only two Dallas County 5A bands to advance to the state competition.
Their show, “Imagineered,'' featured music selections including Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka.
The Pirate Band had a send-off at Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
Veterans Day celebration
The city of Mesquite, American Legion Post 504 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8785 will host a Veterans Day Celebration 11 a.m. Sunday at Mesquite Veterans Memorial.
Jay Miller, American Legion Post 504 Commander said the program will include remarks from military leaders, music, and special activities.
Lennie Page, the Commander of VFW Post 8785, said he could think of no better location th host this celebration than the new Mesquite Veterans Memorial seeing how the community helped build the memorial.
The city will distribute commemorative Mesquite Veterans Memorial lapel pins while supplies last.
Coppice celebration
Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. will host a public Arbor Day event at 11 a.m. Saturday at the newly renovated Leash Free Zone.
The event will also have booths offering native plant seedling giveaways, free pet microchipping provided by Mesquite Animal Services and K9 demonstrations presented by the Mesquite Police Department.
Selket Daese, Volunteer and Keep Mesquite Beautiful Program Administrator, said this year will mark the 31st consecutive year that the city of Mesquite will be recognized as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Daese said Mesquite has planted more than 30,000 trees in the community since 1988.
She said the community celebration will be a great opportunity for the public to get more involved in improving the city’s appearance and learn more about Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc.
