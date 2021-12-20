Fire recruit class graduates
Last week the Mesquite Fire Department's recruit class #81 graduated from Fire Academy.
Christa Moss earned the Spirit Award for being upbeat and always having a positive attitude
Jonathan Blake earned the Merit Award for taking on any task or challenge presented, always giving 100% and never complaining
Justin McConnaughy earned the Physical fitness Award
Tom Burnett and Ravin Olalekan became Class Captain nominees for their leadership abilities and overall excellence in the academy.
Sessions offered for students
The Mesquite Parks and Recreation Department will offer two Winter Camp sessions for youth during the Christmas Break at Dunford Recreation Center, 1015 Green Canyon Drive. Participants will need to bring a water bottle and sack lunch each day. Program hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day. Session 1 will run from Dec. 20 – 24. Registration for Session 1 ends Friday. Session 2 runs from Dec. 27 – 31. Registration ends Dec. 24. Residents can register at bit.ly/WinterCampMesquite
For a safe holiday
The Mesquite fire department encourages residents to keep their trees watered this holiday season. Sharing a video from the National Fire Protection Association, the department highlighted how quickly an un-watered tree can become engulfed in flame.
According to the NFPA, Christmas tree-related fires caused 10 deaths, 20 injuries and $17 million in property damage between 2010 and 2012.
