Schools renovated
Mesquite ISD facilities are currently receiving renovations.
Pete Pape, assistant superintendent of business affairs, said the Poteet welding room was expanded after removing one of the walls. North Mesquite and Mesquite High School received bathroom renovations.
Mesquite High School also gained more storage space to store athletic equipment and a new weight room for athletes.
“It’s less of a maze,” Pape said. “This is a much better use of space for our students.”
The lounge at Horn High School was renovated and turned into two career technical education classrooms.
Repairs were also made to Gentry Elementary School after water damage ensued due to the winter storm.
Fire investigated
The Mesquite Fire Department responded to a house fire at 6:27 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 2300 block of La Costa.
Captain John Moore said while the fire is under investigation, it is suspected that the fire started in the attic of the house. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family displaced.
“There was a lot of smoke, but they got it under control,” Moore said. “There weren’t any injuries. All is well.”
Tax meetings to come
The city of Mesquite will host three information meetings for its 2021 tax election at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, at the Florence Recreation Community Room, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Rutherford Recreation Center Senior Activity Room and 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the City Hall Council Chambers.
The city’s budget includes additions for public safety, city streets and cybersecurity. Additions include 15 new police and fire positions, more funding for street and alley maintenance and better protection of electronic data.
While the property tax rate will remain the same as last year, because of increased property values, the city will see increased revenues.
State law requires that Mesquite voters approve this year’s tax rate which exceeds the 3.5% voter-approval tax rate. The proposed tax rate will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Early voting is Oct. 18 - 29.
The current tax proposal is an ad valorem tax rate of $0.70862 per $100. This rate is higher than the voter-approval tax rate. The city said this will help in paying for the 15 new public safety positions.
