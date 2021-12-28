Food Drive Benefits Sharing Life
The Mesquite Rotary Club donated nonperishable food to benefit the Sharing Life Community Outreach and its clients in a food drive on Dec. 14. With Christmas approaching and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, the Rotary Club recognized Sharing Life’s need for help. Teresa Jackson Sharing Life’s executive director and CEO expressed her gratitude for the club’s donations.
Residents can assist by making food donations at Sharing Life’s location, 3544 Emporium Circle or by donating funds on their website at www.sharinglifeoutreach.org.
Any donations of nonperishable items as Sharing Life gets Christmas food boxes ready for their client families will be welcomed. Items needed include baking supplies, cookie or brownie mixes, canned meat, canned vegetables, gelatin, peanut butter, jelly, and more.
Ramp Relocation Rescheduled
The work to open the new location of the southbound I-635 direct connector ramp to eastbound I-30, originally set for Dec. 18, will be rescheduled for a later date.
Labeled as Exit 8B along southbound I-635, access to the connector ramp to eastbound I-30 will be shifted north closer to Galloway Avenue. Drivers may access the new direct connector by remaining in the right lane along southbound I-635 and following signs for Exit 8B toward Texarkana.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, notices on ramp openings, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY-635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: https://635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit www.635east.com.
Parade registration open
Mesquite residents have two weeks to register and participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. parade hosted by the Mesquite NAACP Jan. 15. The parade is open to any business, organization, church or school that would like to participate.
Registration is $45 per entry. Residents can find more information or register visit at www.mesquiteNAACP.com.
The route will begin on South Bryan Belt Line Road and Gross Road. The parade will head north to Main Street and head west to Ebrite street before heading south to Davis Street. The parade will head back south on Belt Line Road returning to its starting point at Gross and Beltline Roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.