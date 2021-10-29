Mesquite ISD holds mystical merriment
Mesquite residents are invited to Mesquite ISD’s third annual Halloween-themed ReadPlayTalk Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday in the parking lot under the main marquee at Town East Mall.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the festival’s parade. The festival will also have a DJ, bounce houses, vendor booths, games, snow cones and other ReadPlayTalk activities.
Police promoted
The Mesquite Police Department held a promotional ceremony on Oct. 22 announcing the promotion of Captain Doug Yates to the rank of Assistant Police Chief.
Yates joins current Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg in the leadership support of Police Chief David Gill.
Assistant Police Chief Yates has more than 26 years of experience with the Mesquite Police Department. This including supervising patrol shifts, technical services, criminal investigations, dispatch, jail operations and the canine unit. Yates earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M University-Commerce. His involvement in the community includes serving as a Youth Leader at First Baptist Church of Kaufman and as the Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 375.
The promotional ceremony also included Police Lieutenant Geoffery Caldwell promoted to the rank of Police Captain; Police Sergeants William Lo and Chad Copeland promoted to the rank of Police Lieutenant; Police Officers Curtis Phillip and Paul Wathen promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant and Public Safety Dispatchers Chad Boyette and Lauren Vega promoted to the rank of Public Safety Dispatcher Supervisors.
Training available
Mesquite ISD community members are invited to attend a five-session parent information and training sessions from the Texas Collaborative Autism Project.
While the first session, Challenging Behavior, occurred on Oct. 27, the second session, Overcoming Mealtime Challenges will happen on Nov. 17.
Session 3 will take place on Dec. 15 and will revolve around effectively using visual supports.
Session 4 will take place on Feb. 16 and will revolve around tools for toilet training.
Session 5 will take place on March 9 and will revolve around communication and social skills.
All Trainings Will Begin at 6 PM CST, you can sign in a few minutes prior to each session.
Those who wish to participate can join the session at https://starautismsupport.zoom.us/j/82571318077#success
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.