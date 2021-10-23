Vanguard

Vanguard enrolment for the 2022-23 school year is open between now and Nov 19.

Enrollment open

Through Nov. 19, Mesquite ISD students in eighth grade can submit an interest form in Skyward to enroll in one of 16 different programs of study offered at Vanguard for the 2022-23 school year.

Vanguard High School is a gives students who are interested in a non-traditional high school experience an opportunity to explore different programs of study, earn multiple industry certifications and receive dual credit.

Vanguard opened in the fall of 2021 with 500 freshmen and 500 sophomores organized into four schools based on their selected program of study. Students from any of the district’s five high school attendance zones can attend Vanguard.

Space is limited. If more students select a program than seats are available, a matrix will be used to rank all students on the same criteria for admission to limited enrollment programs.

Final meeting

The city of Mesquite will host their final public information meeting about the proposed tax rate on Oct. 26.

The proposed tax rate is on average $10 more each month for residents to fund more public safety programs and better street maintenance. On Nov. 2, residents will have an opportunity to vote for or against the proposed tax rate. If residents vote against the rate, the city will fall back on the voter-approved rate of 3.5%.

ICU nearing capacity

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the Dallas Regional Medical Center has reached 95% capacity in the Intensive Care Unit. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, an average of 23 ICU beds were occupied with 1 staffed ICU bed available in the last week.

Early voting open

Early voting for the City Council election opened Monday.

The last day to vote in the election will be Nov. 2.

The current Mayor and City Council are Bruce Archer as Mayor, Sherry Wisdom in Place 1, Kenny Green in Place 2, Robert Miklos in Place 3, Tandy Boroughs in Place 4, B. W. Smith in Place 5 and Dan Aleman in Place 6.

Mayoral candidates are Ron Ward and Dan Aleman. Place 1 candidates are Joe Hicks, Jeff Casper and David Jackson Burris. Place 2 candidates are Kenny Green and Dorothy Patterson. Place 3 candidates are Jennifer Vidler, Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross and Rose Grimsley. Place 4 candidates are Tandy Boroughs and Andrew Hubacek. Place 5 candidates are B. W. Smith and Tom Palmer. Place 6 candidates are Debbie Anderson and Brandon Murden.

Early Voting is open through Oct. 29.

Voting times and locations can be found on the city website as well as the Dallas and Kaufman County website.

