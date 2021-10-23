Enrollment open
Through Nov. 19, Mesquite ISD students in eighth grade can submit an interest form in Skyward to enroll in one of 16 different programs of study offered at Vanguard for the 2022-23 school year.
Vanguard High School is a gives students who are interested in a non-traditional high school experience an opportunity to explore different programs of study, earn multiple industry certifications and receive dual credit.
Vanguard opened in the fall of 2021 with 500 freshmen and 500 sophomores organized into four schools based on their selected program of study. Students from any of the district’s five high school attendance zones can attend Vanguard.
Space is limited. If more students select a program than seats are available, a matrix will be used to rank all students on the same criteria for admission to limited enrollment programs.
Final meeting
The city of Mesquite will host their final public information meeting about the proposed tax rate on Oct. 26.
The proposed tax rate is on average $10 more each month for residents to fund more public safety programs and better street maintenance. On Nov. 2, residents will have an opportunity to vote for or against the proposed tax rate. If residents vote against the rate, the city will fall back on the voter-approved rate of 3.5%.
ICU nearing capacity
According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the Dallas Regional Medical Center has reached 95% capacity in the Intensive Care Unit. Between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14, an average of 23 ICU beds were occupied with 1 staffed ICU bed available in the last week.
Early voting open
Early voting for the City Council election opened Monday.
The last day to vote in the election will be Nov. 2.
The current Mayor and City Council are Bruce Archer as Mayor, Sherry Wisdom in Place 1, Kenny Green in Place 2, Robert Miklos in Place 3, Tandy Boroughs in Place 4, B. W. Smith in Place 5 and Dan Aleman in Place 6.
Mayoral candidates are Ron Ward and Dan Aleman. Place 1 candidates are Joe Hicks, Jeff Casper and David Jackson Burris. Place 2 candidates are Kenny Green and Dorothy Patterson. Place 3 candidates are Jennifer Vidler, Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross and Rose Grimsley. Place 4 candidates are Tandy Boroughs and Andrew Hubacek. Place 5 candidates are B. W. Smith and Tom Palmer. Place 6 candidates are Debbie Anderson and Brandon Murden.
Early Voting is open through Oct. 29.
Voting times and locations can be found on the city website as well as the Dallas and Kaufman County website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.