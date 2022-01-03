Recognizing a recovering economy
The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion Task Force presented five awards on Dec. 16 at the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards event. The awards honored Mesquite businesses and community members.
This was the first business awards event held since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Mesquite Economic Development Department awarded Fritz Industries the Business Legacy Award. Lisa Haar received the Downtowner of the Year Award. Urban Air Owner Donny Carlton was awarded the Tourism Award. Dallas College awarded Benjamin Moore the Manufacturer of the Year Award. Revolution 3Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas was awarded Revolution the Employer of the Year Award. Typically, Mesquite Independent School District presents an Intern Partner of the Year award. Due to COVID-19, there wasn't a partner in 2021.
“I think we’ve recovered in a robust manner, and I do think it’s a good example of the city’s dedication to helping businesses be successful,” Carlton said.
Tax receipts
The City of Mesquite’s December sales tax receipts, which represent sales activity for the month of October, is 18.1% above the amount reported for the same period last year. The increase in sales tax activity this period is driven by general retail sales, manufacturing, wholesale trade along with building and home furnishing. Sales tax contributes 25% of the total revenue used to support the City’s General Fund, which supports services such as police, fire, parks and recreation, libraries and public works.
Road construction
Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard was approved for $12.86 million in the Dallas County Major Capital Improvement Program Call for Projects, where the County participates in 50% of paving and drainage improvements – $6.43 million. A plan design had previously been completed by Dallas County in 2015, where the existing two-lane asphalt roadway was designed to a four-lane divided concrete section. An alignment study of the preliminary design plan will determine which aspects of the 2015 plan need to be updated. When the proposed layout in the study is approved an updated project description will be completed as soon as possible so that construction can start in conjunction with the Solterra development.
Pacheco Koch Consulting Engineers, Inc. is working on modifying previous plans which will be approved prior to proceeding with the Final Design. A preliminary schematic was submitted and comments returned. A Monthly Design Meeting will be held in December.
Preliminary design is expected to be completed by January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.