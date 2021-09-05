police lights

Police to increase enforcement

As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign leading up to Labor Day weekend, the Mesquite Police Department will increase DWI patrols to identify and stop impaired drivers.

The campaign aims to decrease crashes and save lives by reminding drivers that the decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol can have far-reaching consequences.

The police department said drunk driving crashes are preventable and choosing to find a sober ride home as part of Mesquite residents’ holiday weekend ensures drivers remain safe.

Aquatic center closed

Brunhilde Nystrom City Lake Aquatic Center will be closed this weekend and Labor Day weekend due to staffing. The pool will also be closed for the season.

Officer recognized

Mesquite Police Officer Robert Keith was presented with the 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Texas Enforcement Award on Monday.

The award is presented to officers who exemplify commitment to DWI enforcement and keep Mesquite residents and roadways safe. Keith leads Mesquite PD in DWI arrests with 89 arrests in 2020.

MADD is a non-profit organization that seeks to stop drunk driving, support those affected by drunk driving, prevent underage drinking and strives for a stricter impaired driving policy. 

Keith joined the Mesquite Police Department in 2016 as a patrol officer. He has received his Standardized Field Sobriety Test and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement certifications. In 2020, he joined the DWI Unit. Keith is a field training officer. He has been recognized for two Life Saving Awards, firearms proficiency and five-year safe driving. Keith has received nine commendations from citizens and supervisors. 

