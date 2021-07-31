35 years of service
Mayor Bruce Archer proclaimed July 23 as Patrick B. Wilson Day to commemorate Driver and Engineer Wilson’s 35 years of service with the Mesquite fire Department.
Wilson started his career with the Mesquite Fire Department on April 7, 1986. He was promoted to Driver-Engineer on May 9, 1997 and earned his paramedic certification in 1994. Wilson was also the 2013 Firefighter of the Year.
Wilson is known around the Department for his artistic skills, as he has painted a number of hose bed covers for equipment that are a big hit with the kids at school visits. He volunteered to create a backdrop for the 1995 All-American City booth and worked every year with the Ronald McDonald House during the Good Friday meal where he painted custom helmets for the kids in addition to painting and donating custom helmets for the silent auction hosted by the City during the Real.Texas.Giving. employee campaign for local charities.
The proclamation said Wilson is always one of the first to volunteer for anything that will help the city, Department, or any good community cause. In 1992, he was one of 3 firefighters that volunteered to escort Girl Scouts during the “Dad and Daughter” dance. He also volunteered with the Texas Firemen’s Training School as an instructor.
Wilson is also one of the charter members of the Mesquite Pipes and Drums Corps where he plays the bass drum.
He has been married to his wife, Karla for 37 years. They have one son, Brooks Wilson, one daughter-in-law, Taylor Brooks and one daughter, Bailey Wilson.
Road closures
In order to facilitate pavement operations, the access point to Ashwood Drive from the westbound IH 30 frontage road will be closed for approximately two weeks.
The closure started on July 22 and will last until Aug. 5. The city urges residents to sign up for TxDOT email and text alerts to be notified of specific closures along the frontage road.
Back to school drive through
Registration is still open for Mesquite ISD’s Drive Through Back to School event on July 31, 2021 from 8a.m. through 11 a.m. The event will be held at each high school with the exception of Vanguard. Registration for the Sharing Life location is closed. Each student must be registered based on their feeder pattern. Space is limited.
All students attending Vanguard will receive supplies at the scheduled new student camps prior to the start of the school year.
Students must be in the vehicle with an adult to receive supplies. Families can register up to six students and must show their ticket or email confirmation at the event to receive supplies.
