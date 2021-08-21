Alumni celebrated
The Mesquite Police Department and The City of Mesquite recognized the Mesquite Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association for winning the 2020 Texas Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Membership Award.
This is the third time in a row the Mesquite Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association has won this award.
Captain Stephen Biggs said, “The Mesquite Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association has been and continues to be an outstanding resource for the Mesquite Police Department and the community that we serve. The MCPAAA consistently provides additional resources for our department, enabling us to maintain a high level of service in all bureaus. The professionalism, dedication, and commitment to our department and our city that is provided by the MCPAAA cannot be understated.”
Real. Texas. Service.
Four City employees received Real. Texas. Service. Champion awards from the Mesquite City Council on Monday.
The Real. Texas. Service. Champions program celebrates employees who provide exemplary customer service and achieve accomplishments that merit special recognition. The following employees were recognized: Joe Martinez - Planning and Development Department, Quo Lucas - Mesquite Animal Services, Jarrod Thurman - Mesquite Fire Department and Johnny Snell - Public Works Department.
Fire holds forum
As a part of its Recovery Mesquite efforts to help the community move forward from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Mesquite continues the virtual Community Health Forum Series on August 19 at 7 p.m.
The focus is on steps to take towards the prevention of house fires, health safety tips, the basics of CPR and more.
Residents can join the webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81963665762 or phone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location) US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592. The Webinar ID is: 819 6366 5762
The forum will feature panelists Fire Chief Russell Wilson, Fire Lieutenant Darrel Evans and Fire Lieutenant Jason Sutcliffe.
“This health forum is a great opportunity for our department to communicate basic steps the community can take to remain safe and healthy at home, during work and while exercising,” Wilson said.
He noted that in 2020, the Mesquite Fire Department had more than 19,000 calls for service, including 133 structure fires and over 14,000 EMS responses.
