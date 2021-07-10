The City of Mesquite is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday, July 13, at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Avenue, beginning at 7 p.m. to provide an update on the City’s current budget and plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on City programs and services, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public.
The public can attend the meeting in person at Mesquite City Hall in Training Rooms A & B, or they can watch online on the City’s Facebook page or on the City’s website.
The public can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget to learn more about the City’s budget. Residents are encouraged to watch a brief educational video on the webpage that outlines the city’s budget process, revenues and expenditures.
MISD requests budget input
The federal government is providing substantial dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to public school districts to address learning loss and other educational challenges resulting from circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the grant process, Mesquite ISD is seeking the community's input on plans to use the ESSER funds. The district encourages parents to complete an online survey before Friday, July 9. The survey is available in English and Spanish. The survey can be found at https://survey.k12insight.com/Survey1.aspx?k=RQsXRQVUsQQsPsPsP&lang=0
Council approves new school
United Way Methodist Church of Mesquite will open a new private elementary school at 300 North Galloway Avenue.
The school will focus on kindergarten and first grade. It will also host United Methodist’s Academy Kids on the first floor of their Family Life Center.
The church had a kindergarten class called Faith Preparatory in the 2020/2021 school year. The church will expand to first grade and kindergarten.
The class enrollment is expected to consist of 24 students with 12 students in each class and will not exceed 33.
The church will hire teachers from Mesquite ISD to ensure students meet TEA standards
