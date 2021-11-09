Mesquite Recycles
Keep Mesquite Beautiful Inc. nd the City of Mesquite will hold Mesquite Recycles Day 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday at Poteet High School.
The event is free and will provide Mesquite residents the opportunity to drop off a variety of reusable items and electronic waste. It also offers professional document shredding. Attendees must show proof of residency in Mesquite to participate. All vehicles must enter through the front entrance on Galloway Avenue.
Some of the acceptable items that can be dropped off include gently used eyeglasses; gently used books, DVDs and CDs; used laser and ink jet printer cartridges and used rechargeable batteries; gently used clothing, handbags, linens and towels; gently used toys and children’s items and working televisions for donation; tires and used appliances and electronic waste including computers, monitors, printers, televisions, cell phones or any electronic device.
VHS cassette tapes are not accepted.
A document destruction truck will also be available for residential shredding only. To participate, residents must bring individual documents for shredding.
Take the money and run
The Mesquite ISD Education Foundation is hosting its Amazing Santa Color 5k on Saturday at town East Mall for its fall fundraiser.
Because last year’s 5k was virtual, this will be the first in person 5k since 2019. However, the foundation will also offer a virtual option to runners who want to run on their own time.
The foundation partnered with the Mesquite Education Association this year to support the association’s efforts in providing scholarships for teachers continuing education.
The 5k will feature a DJ, color throws and a guest appearance by Santa.
“We want people to do the live event because it's a really outstanding community event. We think it's important to gather in celebration of Mesquite ISD,” Randy Lewallyn, Mesquite ISD Education Foundation executive director said.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students and $20 for virtual runners. Residents can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Mesquite/Santacolor5K
Playground closed
The playground at Evans Park is closed through this week for the installation of new bonded rubber safety surface material. The city plans to have the work complete early next week, pending weather.
