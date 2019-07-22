On July 16, 21 Texas cities, including Mesquite and Rowlett, were recognized as 2019 Certified Scenic City award recipients through the Scenic City Certification Program, a program of Scenic Texas and its 17 partner organizations.
Both Mesquite and Rowlett are certified gold, Mesquite was re-certified while this is the first time for Rowlett.
The Scenic City Certification Program recognizes cities for their demonstrated commitment to high-quality scenic standards for public roadways and spaces. Nine cities have earned certification for the first time, and 12 are re-certifying or upgrading existing status, bringing the total number of certified cities across Texas to 82.
The Scenic City Certification Program is a nationally recognized one-of-a-kind model, developed to provide communities with a comprehensive set of standards and evaluations for the design and development of public roadways and spaces. Any Texas city may apply to the Scenic City Certification Program for an objective review of its existing municipal infrastructure ordinances as they relate to the model standards. Assessment is points-based, and every city applicant receives a detailed, scored evaluation that identifies both strengths and areas for improvement. Official certification is earned by cities that score points in the upper range and meet threshold standards for landscaping, tree planting, and sign regulation.
“Through the Scenic City Certification Program, cities access a low cost, high rate-of-return diagnostic tool,” said Sarah Tober, Scenic Texas executive director. “The detailed evaluation of existing infrastructure standards provides cities with a roadmap for future growth and development. As municipalities continue to aspire to certification and our highest level of recognition, platinum, it is a reflection of communities working to make a more scenic Texas for citizens and visitors.”
A reception to present these 21 municipalities with their Scenic City Certification awards will be held on Oct. 10 in San Antonio during the Texas Municipal League’s Annual Conference week.
The Scenic City application period for 2020 opens Jan. 1. Any interested Texas municipality may go online now to review the Program standards and application process at sceniccitycertification.org.
Joining Scenic Texas as partners in the Scenic City Certification Program are the Texas Municipal League, Urban Land Institute - Austin and Houston, Urban Land Institute - San Antonio, American Planning Association Texas, Houston-Galveston Area Council, American Council of Engineering Companies Houston, Hill Country Alliance, Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Downtown Association, Texas Economic Development Council, Texas Historical Commission, Association of Rural Communities in Texas (ARCIT), Texas Association of Regional Councils, North Central Texas Council of Governments, Scenic Houston, and Scenic America.
Through the Scenic City Certification Program, Scenic Texas provides educational resources to Texas cities that are establishing or revising ordinances that impact the streetscapes. Additionally, Scenic Texas supports urban forestry projects, tree planting and preservation initiatives, the creation of scenic roads and districts, the establishment and funding of parks and green space, the forestation of our highways, and the preservation of historic areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.