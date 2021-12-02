Mesquite’s runoff election for City Council places 1 and 3 is scheduled to take place Dec. 7.
Residents will be able to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Dunford Recreation Center – 1015 Green Canyon Drive, the Florence Recreation Center – 2501 Whitson Way, Tosch Elementary School – 2424 Larchmont Drive and Galloway Elementary School – 200 Clary Drive.
Last day for early voting will be 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday. Early voting began Nov. 22.
Place 1 candidates are Jeff Casper and David Burris. Casper gained a total of 492 votes, or 43% of the vote for place 1. Burris received 486, or 42% of the vote.
Burris said that if elected, he plans to prioritize road maintenance and public safety. Part of his plan to improve public safety involves hosting town hall meetings where police officers would be invited to discuss community policing with residents.
He said residents should take responsibility in mitigating crime in District 1, and encouraging residents to participate in community policing will help make neighborhoods in District 1 a harder target.
“I truly believe a group of criminals will not keep going back to the same neighborhood if they’re not successful getting anything,” Burris said. “They'll quit coming.”
Burris said that if elected, he plans to hold quarterly town hall meetings where he will listen to residents’ needs. He also said that he wants to build connectivity among residents by encouraging them to wear nametags and exchange contact information at town hall meetings.
Casper said public safety and road maintenance will be his top priorities if elected.
“With City Council, focusing on the basics is never the wrong answer,” Casper said. “You want to make sure that in a city of working families like Mesquite, you have taxes as low as you can possibly get them while still providing exceptional services like repairing roads.”
Casper said that throughout the years, road maintenance has been neglected and needs to be addressed throughout the city.
Casper said he also wants to focus on economic development and helping local business recover from the pandemic as well as ensuring that the city is representative of Mesquite’s minority-majority population.
Place 3 candidates are Jennifer Vidler and Elizabeth Rodriguez-Ross. Vidler earned 474 votes, or 47% of the vote while Rodriguez-Ross earned 371, or 37%.
Vidler said that if elected, she hopes to bring in more businesses to alleviate residents’ tax burden. With increased tax revenue, she said she hopes to address aging infrastructure across her district in the most cost-effective manner.
“We have street and alley issues, we will be adding police, we will be adding staffing because we are short on staffing,” Vidler said. “I would like to aggressively market Mesquite and bring in some good projects that will add to our tax base.”
Rodriguez-Ross did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
The election will be administered by the Dallas County Elections Department in accordance with the Texas Election Code, the City Charter and Contracts for Election Services.
