Santa, reindeer and holiday cheer will be alive in Mesquite on Dec. 7 and 8 as the city hosts its 33rd annual Christmas in the Park event from 1 to 7 p.m. at Westlake Park, 601 Gross Road. This family-friendly event features an array of holiday activities, decorations and exciting entertainment. Each night will be illuminated with a lighted parade in the park and fireworks show in the sky over Mesquite.
Elizabeth Harrell, Mesquite’s Parks and Recreation Director, said, “This year we will again celebrate with many of the traditional favorites of the event including a live Nativity, story time with Mrs. Claus, and free pictures with Santa for people and pets. And, each night the event will conclude with the Here Comes Christmas lighted parade and fireworks finale.”
Christmas in the Park is designed to be an affordable community event for families. Parking and entrance to the event are free. And, many of the activities are free such as cookies and cocoa, roasting marshmallows on the yule log and Rudolph’s Reindeer Games. The Winter Woodlands Village offers children the opportunity to make a variety of free Christmas crafts, enjoy life-sized holiday scenes, and a live reindeer brought by Santa.
Some activities will charge a nominal fee. These include inflatables, bounce-houses, pony rides and petting zoo. A $10 all-inclusive wristband is available for purchase.
Free event parking is available at Evans Recreation Center, 1116 Hillcrest St. and Hanby Elementary School, 480 Gross Rd. Free shuttle parking is available at Family Cathedral of Praise, 790 Windbell Cir., beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information visit CityofMesquite.com/ChristmasInThePark or call the Mesquite Parks and Recreation Department at 972-216-6260.
