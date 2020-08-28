Mesquite’s Director of Finance Debbie Mol provided the City Council with a financial update covering Oct. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 during the Aug. 17 city council meeting.
In the general fund, she reported that the cash balance is up $7.1 million compared to the prior year.
“A lot of that really comes from last year’s revenues over expenditures. We ended the year very well. We had $1.8 million added to the fund balance last year,” she noted.
The revenue is $6.5 million more than last year, and expenditures are more than last year by half a million.
Mol said much of this was due to cuts the city has made and frozen positions that helped the city address COVID-19 effects.
She reported that licenses, permits and fees are higher than the prior year by $621,503 due to increase in building permits and other permits from development activity.
“Our development activity is still very strong, so our revenues there are exceeding last year and exceeding what we projected … even in the midst of COVID,” Mol said.
Fines and forfeitures are less than prior year by $225,244 mainly due to less revenue in traffic fines due to COVID‐19.
Mesquite’s Quality of Life Corporation Fund (4B) cash balance was reported to be down $2.7 million. Mol said this is a good thing because it means the projects are being completed.
She reported that there’s an increase in working capital of $7.2 million in the water/sewer fund, adding that most of this is due to last year’s increase in working capital that rolled into this year.
Revenue in this fund is also up $2.1 million, but there was also a rate increase in water sales and sewer services charges.
Expenditures are up $1.3 million year-to-date as of a result of increases from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) for purchased water and wastewater treatment.
According to the presentation, the drainage utility district fund has a working capital increase of $22,835; a revenue increase of $431,962 compared to last year. The overall expenses increased by $540,318.
The Municipal Airport Fund saw an increase in working capital of $211,785 with a net income (YTD) of $182,085. Hangar rentals are up $62,836 compared to the prior year, and there have been more fuel sales than last year by $222,907 due to the runway rehab project closure in the first quarter of last year.
