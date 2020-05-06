The world’s largest online learning community, Brainly, has launched a new ‘Online Educator of the Year Award’ to honor the teachers going above and beyond to support their students in their home learning endeavors. Three outstanding educators will receive $1,000 towards classroom upgrades and resources, and nominations are open now through May 8.
Members of the community can then go vote for their favorite nominated teacher through Brainly's site at brainly.com/educator.
Local teacher Michelle Griffin from Horn High School in Mesquite was nominated by her students for the endless hard work she does for her students.
"Mrs. Griffin has gone above and beyond during our shift to online learning. She not only cares about our education, but she prioritizes our mental health and well-being. She has even assigned "Self Help" assignments to make sure we're doing things we love and taking care of ourselves. She is also a sponsor for many clubs on campus and she has continued to help organize events to show our students, staff, and teachers how much we love and care for them. We have also suffered a loss in our school and she made sure to check on me and let me know she loves and cares about me, Mrs. Griffin is a teacher who cares no matter the situation in our world,” said her nominator.
