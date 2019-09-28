The Office of Neighborhood Vitality is partnering with the Police Department for this year’s 36th Annual National Night Out (NNO) to be held on Tuesday October 1, 6-9 p.m.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood relations.
The National Night Out campaign involves citizens, law enforcement, civic groups, businesses, neighborhood organizations and local officials from more than 15,000 communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada, and military bases worldwide. The campaign is designed to bring neighborhoods together and strengthen the citizen-police relationship in the community.
For more details and the most updated list of NNO events, contact: Yolanda Wilson, Manager of Neighborhood Vitality at 972-216-6473 or ywilson@cityofmesquite.com.
