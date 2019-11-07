Mesquite's pro soccer team adds midfielder, forward

The Mesquite Outlaws recently announced two new players they’ve signed for the inaugural 2019-2020 season. The new Outlaws are a Brazilian midfielder and a forward from Irving. Per team and league policies, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Diego Burato, 31, is a midfielder who comes to the Outlaws after playing for 13 years in Italian futsal leagues, most recently with Ortona C5. His hometown is Criciúma, Santa Catarina, Brazil. In his free time, he likes to watch movies, play PS4 and play guitar. He speaks Portuguese and Italian.
Luis Morales, 20, is a forward from Irving. In his senior year playing for Irving High School, he was the unanimous Offensive MVP of the district, and was named to the Dallas Morning News’ First Team All Area. Morales has also played with Irving FC and Fort Worth FC. When he’s not playing soccer, he has his own company that installs carpets.
The Mesquite Outlaws’ historic home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks is set for Nov. 30 in Mesquite Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.